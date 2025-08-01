Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.64 Million Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,955,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,361,000 after purchasing an additional 190,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 1,172,961 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,777,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 461,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 54,465 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 414,135 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Trading Down 1.2%

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.