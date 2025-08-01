Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.47 Million in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,969,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,897,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 404,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,936,000 after purchasing an additional 246,726 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Interface by 385.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 240,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 190,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interface news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 130,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

