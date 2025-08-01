Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $22,635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.7%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.