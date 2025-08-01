Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.37 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $5,511,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,668,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UE opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.39. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.