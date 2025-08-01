UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 23,733 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 33,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 344,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 94,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.