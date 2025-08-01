UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $50.44 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

