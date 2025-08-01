UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,216 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

