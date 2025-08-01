UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 35,470 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,470 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.