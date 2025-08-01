US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 112.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 5.5% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $873,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $71.08.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
