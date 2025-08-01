US Bancorp DE Has $333.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,374,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,015 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $333,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 911,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 276,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 200,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

