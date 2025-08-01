US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $609,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after buying an additional 805,716 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after buying an additional 584,628 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $314.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

