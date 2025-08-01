US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,609,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,203,668 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.0% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $793,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

VEA stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.