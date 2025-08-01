US Bancorp DE Sells 10,312 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 3.5% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 2.54% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $552,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $575.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

