VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lessened by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,311 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,049,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.