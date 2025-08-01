VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RTH opened at $241.12 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $195.37 and a 12-month high of $243.69. The company has a market capitalization of $248.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.22.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.