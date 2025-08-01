Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 4th Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 10.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $63,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altiora Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 107,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,321,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,190,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 606,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.