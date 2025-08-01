Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $66.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

