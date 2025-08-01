Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lowered by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,783 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $119,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after buying an additional 510,738 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,552,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,512,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,401,000 after buying an additional 158,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,486,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VEU opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

