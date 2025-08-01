Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,512,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,401,000 after buying an additional 158,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,486,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

