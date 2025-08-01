Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 869,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 356,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.