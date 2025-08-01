Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 137.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,710,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

