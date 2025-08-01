Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after acquiring an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

