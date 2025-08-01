Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.