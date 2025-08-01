Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Reduced by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

