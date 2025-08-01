Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VWO stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

