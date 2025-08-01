Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after buying an additional 1,976,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,011,000 after buying an additional 1,930,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,867,000 after buying an additional 1,648,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

