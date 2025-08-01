Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $51,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $289.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $295.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.93.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.