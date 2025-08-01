Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $690.47 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $705.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $651.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $603.32.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.