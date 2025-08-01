Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.8% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $690.47 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $705.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $651.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

