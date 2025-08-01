Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

