Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4%

VNQ stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

