Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

