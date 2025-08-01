Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 832,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

