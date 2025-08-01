Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 10.5% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cvfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

