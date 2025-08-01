Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after purchasing an additional 584,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $314.84. The company has a market capitalization of $509.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

