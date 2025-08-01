Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

