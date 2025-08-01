Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of VRNS opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,300. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

