Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

VLTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

VLTO opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,806 shares of company stock valued at $381,351. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

