Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Veralto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE VLTO opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,806 shares of company stock worth $381,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Veralto by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.