Vestcor Inc Grows Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.09% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,773.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of UE stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.18. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

