Vestcor Inc Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $435,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primerica Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of Primerica stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.27. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.98.
Primerica Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.83.
Primerica Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
