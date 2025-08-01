Vestcor Inc Has $1.79 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 993,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,184,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 295,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after buying an additional 70,652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

