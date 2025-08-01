Vestcor Inc Purchases 4,181 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 5,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.