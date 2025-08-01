Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,122,000 after purchasing an additional 895,521 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,542,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,027,000 after purchasing an additional 366,154 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,902,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,109,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,083,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $3,828,775.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 423,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,270.56. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $3,375,961.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,550.05. This represents a 61.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,144 shares of company stock valued at $25,370,101 over the last ninety days. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price target on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

