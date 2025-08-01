Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $22,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,683.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 93,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.7%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

