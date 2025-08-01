Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in nLight (NASDAQ:LASR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nLight were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nLight by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,652,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 314,375 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in nLight by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,481,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,322,637 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in nLight by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,018,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 90,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in nLight by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 46,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in nLight by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 433,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 73,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nLight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $177,292.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,298.44. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 33,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $657,809.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,563,726.20. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,301 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nLight Price Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.33. nLight has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.77 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nLight from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LASR

nLight Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.