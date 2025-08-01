Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $25,759.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,254.20. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BFST opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFST. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

