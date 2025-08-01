Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of PubMatic worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 11.5% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 23,208.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Price Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of 150.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 33,001 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $414,492.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,515 shares in the company, valued at $408,388.40. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,506 over the last 90 days. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

