Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 264.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $1,287,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,110 shares in the company, valued at $59,248,435.80. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.4%

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.99 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

