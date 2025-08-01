Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of MiMedx Group worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDXG. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,168,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 395,739 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,801,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 362,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300,433 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.79 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.75%. As a group, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

